A Philly cheesesteak dive bar is coming to Fitzrovia

The cheesesteak: a soft sub roll crammed with sliced steak and best topped with synthetic Cheese Whiz (or, some argue, provolone) and chopped onions. It’s one of the finest meaty sandwiches conceived by man’s grubby hand and is particular to Philadelphia. If you’ve never been to Philly, there’s a good chance you’ve never wrapped your chops around one, unless, that is, you ever visited the Liberty Cheesesteak Company in Spitalfields.

Sadly that truck’s long gone, but founder JP Teti has done the decent thing and announced a permanent bricks ’n’ mortar restaurant/dive bar, opening in Fitzrovia this summer. It’s called Passyunk Avenue – a neat homage to the south Philly district where city cheesesteak icons Pat’s and Geno’s can be found.

Not only will Passyunk Avenue be dishing up superlative ‘steaks (with chopped ribeye and a homemade version of Whiz), but there will also be roast pork and meatball sandwiches (the former another Philly staple), pretzels and meat loaf on the menu. Whether the dive bar bit of the remit will be serving Philly’s ‘citywide special’ combo of a beer and a whiskey for three bucks is yet to be seen. Fingers crossed.

Passyunk Avenue opens in mid-2018. Keep up to date via its website or via Twitter.

