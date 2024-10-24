Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

A powerful light show will illuminate the Tower of London this Remembrance period

Poppy Fields at the Tower of London will see poppies projected onto the structure as part of a poignant installation

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Contributing writer
New lights display installation at the Tower of London for Remembrance 2024
Photograph: Luxmuralis / Historic Royal Palaces
Advertising

This Remembrance, the Tower of London is going to be lit up with a moving light show dedicated to those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Taking place from November 8-16, ‘Poppy Fields’ at the Tower of London will see images of poppies, silhouettes of soldiers, and the World War One military medal ‘For Bravery in the Field’ projected on to the sides of the building. Accompanying the light show will be music and poetry recordings. 

Ticket holders will also be granted special access to see the Crown Jewels without the usual crowds, and learn about their removal from the Tower during both world wars.

Tickets are on sale online now and cost £19.50 for adults, and £12.50 for children. Discounted tickets for veterans and people currently serving on the armed forces will be on offer, with £1 tickets available for people receiving certain financial means tested benefits

New lights display installation at the Tower of London for Remembrance 2024
Photograph: Luxmuralis / Historic Royal Palaces
New lights display installation at the Tower of London for Remembrance 2024
Photograph: Luxmuralis / Historic Royal Palaces

Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity which cares for the Tower of London, said: ‘Poppy Fields at the Tower will create space for visitors to remember those who lost their lives in those conflicts, as well as all those who served, and will also look forward, exploring the collective desire for peace.’

MPs have backed a motion for Cockney pie and mash to get protected status

The V&A’s new east London museum has just revealed its official opening date – and announced a huge David Bowie archive.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.