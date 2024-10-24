A powerful light show will illuminate the Tower of London this Remembrance period

This Remembrance, the Tower of London is going to be lit up with a moving light show dedicated to those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars.

Taking place from November 8-16, ‘Poppy Fields’ at the Tower of London will see images of poppies, silhouettes of soldiers, and the World War One military medal ‘For Bravery in the Field’ projected on to the sides of the building. Accompanying the light show will be music and poetry recordings.

Ticket holders will also be granted special access to see the Crown Jewels without the usual crowds, and learn about their removal from the Tower during both world wars.

Tickets are on sale online now and cost £19.50 for adults, and £12.50 for children. Discounted tickets for veterans and people currently serving on the armed forces will be on offer, with £1 tickets available for people receiving certain financial means tested benefits.

Photograph: Luxmuralis / Historic Royal Palaces

Photograph: Luxmuralis / Historic Royal Palaces

Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity which cares for the Tower of London, said: ‘Poppy Fields at the Tower will create space for visitors to remember those who lost their lives in those conflicts, as well as all those who served, and will also look forward, exploring the collective desire for peace.’

