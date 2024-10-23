The V&A’s new east London museum has just revealed its official opening date – and announced a huge David Bowie archive

If you’ve been to Stratford lately you might have noticed a new building with big letters spelling ‘V&A’ on its roof. That’s because the Victoria and Albert Museum is opening an east London outpost with two two sites: V&A East Storehouse and V&A East Museum. Now, the opening date for V&A East Storehouse has been revealed, and we can’t wait to get down there to see what they have on.

We can confirm that the V&A East Storehouse will open on May 31 2025 as part of East Bank, the new cultural quarter in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The new venue will be absolutely jam packed with cultural treasures, being home to more than half a million works spanning every creative discipline. It’s going to have something for everyone, including vintage football shirts, the Glastonbury Festival archive, Schiaparelli haute couture, Elton John’s costumes, samurai swords and much more.

Photograph: Diller Scofidio + Renfro

Photograph: Courtesy of the V&A

The new V&A will also have a world-first ‘Order an Object’ experience, where anyone can book to see any object they like, seven-days a week

V&A East Storehouse will also be the new home of the David Bowie Centre, which will be a massive archive dedicated to the singer, holding more than 80,000 items spanning six decades of Bowie’s life. The Bowie Centre will open at a later date, on September 13 2025.

Photograph: V&A

London art exhibitions coming this autumn that you won’t want to miss.

Plus: It’s your last chance to see these five excellent London art exhibitions.

