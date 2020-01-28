A prosecco ATM is giving out free glasses of fizz to Londoners

Dry January might just have to wait. Because from tomorrow (Wednesday January 29), an ATM is popping up in Monument and doling out free prosecco to passers-by. It’s in celebration of the launch of a new branch from London wine bar group Vagabond, and as such, it’s being called a ‘Vagabank’.

Since Vagabond Monument is opening inside a former Santander Bank in the City, the Vagabank will be taking up position in the space where a real ATM once lived. But instead of dispensing cash, this fancy machine will be handing customers a glass of the sparkling stuff. There seem to be no limits to the boozy currency on offer at this bank of bubbles – it’s one glass per customer, but it’ll be giving out fizz all day.

Once the Vagabank closes for business on Thursday evening, customers will be able to order a glass of prosecco at the bar – as well as choosing from a list of 160 other varieties of vino. So yes, January resolutions might be flying out the window for those who find themselves in the City this week. But hey, you did pretty well to get this far.

Vagabond Monument is at 51 Gracechurch St, EC3V 0EH, where the Vagabank will be operating on Wed Jan 29 and Thu Jan 30, 11am–8pm.

