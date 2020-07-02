A protest calling for justice for the Windrush Generation is happening in London this weekend

This Saturday (July 4), Londoners are coming together for a peaceful demonstration in Battersea Park to demand justice for the Windrush Generation.

Organised by Wandsworth Stand Up to Racism, the protest aims to raise awareness of the importance of the Windrush Generation and the issues they’re still facing.

The Windrush Generation refers to the thousands of people who legally came to the UK from the Caribbean between 1948 and 1971 to help with post-war worker shortages. The Windrush scandal saw these people wrongly classified as unlawful residents because of immigration legislation.

The Home Office is currently being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission over whether it breached equality law with the ‘hostile environment’ immigration measures.

Speakers at this Saturday’s protest include Labour MP for Battersea Marsha de Cordova, Wandsworth Labour leader Leonie Cooper and Stand Up to Racism’s Elizabeth Adofo. The speakers will be sharing their stories of the impact that the Windrush Generation has had on their lives.

The protest will take place from 11.30am near Go Ape, in the south-west corner of the park. Social-distancing measures will be in place and wearing masks is encouraged.

Find out more information about the protest.

