Donate to these anti-racism charities and organisations doing amazing work in London

Unsure how to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter? Support causes actively working to improve the lives of black people in the UK

Planned protests have taken place in Trafalgar Square, outside the US Embassy and in Hyde Park this week in response to the horrific killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the US, and around the world, demanding justice for Floyd and calling for an end to police brutality.

The escalation of arrests during US protests has prompted urgent calls for donations to city bail funds, non-profit community organisations which help those who have been arrested and can’t afford bail. And on Tuesday, social-media feeds were flooded with black squares for Blackout Tuesday – the idea being that people would cease posting and use the time to educate themselves on the Black Lives Matter movement and dedicate reading time to anti-racist literature.

Today, we’re exploring ways to take an active stance against racism by donating to UK charities that are fighting this battle every day. Use your cash strategically to support grassroots protest, legal aid, consciousness-raising and the distribution of funds to those who need it most. Below is a (by no means exhaustive) list of organisations that you can help fund right now.

Is there a charity we should add? Let us know at hello@timeout.com

Black Lives Matter UK

Black Lives Matter UK, a coalition of black activists and organisers, has set up a fundraising page to develop new far-reaching methods of organised protest. Help it reach its £500,000 target.

StopWatch UK

The StopWatch campaign has been fighting the racist and disproportionate use of stop and search since 2010. Run by lawyers, activists and academics, the group works to hold the police accountable through legal and policy analysis and litigation.

Inquest

Inquest is the only charity that offers specialist support to bereaved people affected by state-related deaths. Research by Inquest revealed that there have been '1741 deaths in police custody or otherwise following contact with the police in England and Wales since 1990' (research included deaths which occurred in police custody, through pursuit, road traffic incidents and shootings). The organisation provides expertise, advice and legal aid for inquests. The charity is independent of government support and relies entirely on grants and donations.

Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

This trust was founded in the name of Stephen Lawrence, a black British teenager from south-east London who was murdered in a racist attack while waiting for a bus in 1993. The trust works to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people through career guidance, work experience and community support networks.

Blam charity

BLAM (Black Learning Achievement and Mental Health) is a charity mainly based in Brixton, which ‘promotes a truthful discourse of Blackness through analysis of history’ by providing more diverse education for young people. Right now, you can donate to help Blam organise free black history lessons for children.

Exist Loudly Fund

Just this week, London writer and activist Tanya Compass established the Exist Loudly Fund to create ‘tangible change for Queer Black Young people in London’. Money will be used to cover the costs of workshops, mentoring sessions and activities. The page has reached its £10k goal, and any additional funds will go towards Queer Black Christmas, an ‘annual celebration for Queer Black Young people who are experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment’.

Black Thrive

The London borough of Lambeth is home to the UK’s biggest black community, with people of African and Caribbean origin disproportionately affected by the area’s socio-economic inequality. Black Thrive is a charity that works to ‘reduce the inequality and injustices experienced by Black people in mental health services’ in the borough. Black Thrive is not accepting donations at this time, but you can support by following its accounts online to share resources, or inquire about joining one of its working groups.

Black Minds Matter

Mental health charity Black Minds Matter recently started a Go Fund Me page to help the organisation pay in full for therapy sessions for those in need during what is a deeply traumatic time for many black people. ‘The NHS is currently in crisis and therapy is not always readily available. Our aim is to link as many black individuals and families in the UK with certified, professional, black practitioners for sessions as soon as possible.’

Imkaan

Imkaan is a UK-based, black feminist organisation addressing violence against women and girls. It works to ensure that women with insecure immigration status are supported by its specialist ‘by and for’ member services, which does not share data with immigration enforcement.

The 100 Black Men of London

This community charity grew out of a movement which began in New York City in 1963. The London branch has been going since 2001, and focuses its resources on providing mentoring, education, economic empowerment and community events.

Charity So White

The #CharitySoWhite hashtag began in August 2019, encouraging people of colour to share stories about their firsthand experiences with racism in the charity sector. The results were horrifying. One tweet read: ‘At criminal justice networking events, when everyone of colour are asked when they left prison’. Since then, Charity So White has become its own, real-life organisation, made up of a committee of ten people who are taking action against institutional racism within the third sector. Find out more about Charity So White’s vision and call to action here. To help them continue their work, send your donation here.

