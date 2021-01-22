Yes, it’s still January. Yes, everything’s still rubbish. But at some point, things are going to be better: warmer, sunnier, and, most importantly, less viral. So here’s something nice to look forward to: a big ol’ pop-up glampsite taking over a beautiful patch of north Norfolk for two weeks this summer.

It’s called Camp Elwood, and it’s essentially halfway between an upscale music festival (you know, the kind with wild swimming, macramé workshops and bao buns) and an old-school holiday camp.

You can bring your own tent or camper van or (like any self-respecting Cotswolds music festival these days) pay extra for a posh bell tent that you don’t have to pitch yourself. There’ll be decent showers, phone chargers and all the other mod cons of a ‘VIP’ campsite. There will, of course, be the holy trinity of street food, cocktails and craft beer. And there’ll be much organised fun: craft workshops, booze tastings, fire pits, cocktails, lawn games, bingo, softball games and other jolly larks.

There may even be modest amounts of live music and the odd DJ set – possibly not by anyone you’ve actually heard of, but honestly, these days we’ll take what we can get.

Photograph: Camp Elwood

Most importantly for your Vitamin D-starved body and soul, there’ll be vast swathes of glorious nature to soak up. The location is lush Holkham Hall, in one of our favourite corners of East Anglia. A 30-minute walk from sandy Holkham Beach, it’s surrounded in all directions by miles of protected natural beauty – you can even spot seals at nearby Blakeney. Long walks, boating and stand-up paddleboarding are all very much on the cards.

The dates for your diary are July 26 to August 9, with fixed-length stays of three, four or seven days available. Obviously, things being what they are, none of this may not be possible – but the organisers promise full refunds if the event is postponed or if you can’t go because of the Nameless Lurgie. And given that full-scale live music is unlikely to return in earnest until the autumn, this could be the closest you get to an actual festival this year. God knows we all need something, anything, to look forward to after this.

Here's more about Camp Elwood