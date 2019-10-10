Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A Scottish bothy has travelled down to London – and you can drink and dine inside
A Scottish bothy has travelled down to London – and you can drink and dine inside

By Laura Richards Posted: Thursday October 10 2019, 3:57pm

the skye bothy
Photograph courtesy of The Skye Bothy

What the hell is a bothy? You might ask. Well, the cute rural structures are found in the Scottish wilderness and can be used by walkers for shelter, free of charge. Even better, bothies on the Isle of Lewis were known as semi-legal drinking dens. The Skye Bothy is a little bit different, though. It’s been created by Drambuie to take on the road – from Skye all the way down to London in time for the final hurrahs of London Cocktail Week (LCW). 

The Skye Bothy

Photograph courtesy of The Skye Bothy

You can find the atmospheric structure within the LCW Cocktail Village – currently taking over Brick Lane until Sunday (October 13) – where it’ll be serving up Drambuie cocktails and fine food inspired by the wild. To experience the bothy, you do need to book ahead, but ticketholders will be treated to a four-hour feast available to just 12 people at a time. Food comes courtesy of Scottish chef Ruaridh Emslie, who will be wild-cooking over an open flame to create dishes that complement original cocktails made from the whisky liqueur. And there’s a Drambuie Collins on arrival. 

Tickets to The Skye Bothy cost £83.95 – not bad considering you can get a cosy Inner Hebrides feeling without even leaving east London. 

Get more info and book tickets here.

