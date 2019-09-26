Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right An enormous ‘cocktail village’ is popping up in Shoreditch for ten days
By Bobby Palmer Posted: Thursday September 26 2019, 2:44pm

We know what you're thinking. Another pop-up in Shoreditch? Gimme a break. But does your average pop-up have a dedicated Porn Star Martini Bar or a scorching hot tropical paradise with VR headsets and real sand? Thought not. 

The boozehounds behind London Cocktail Week are bringing their epic ‘Cocktail Village’ back to the Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane – and with it being their tenth birthday this year, they’re going all out.

Within the village, you’ll be able to try your hand at – deep breath – gin-infusion workshops with Bathtub Gin, bourbon-flavoured doughnut-making with Makers Mark, martini and oyster pairing with Fords Gin, cold smoking with Laphroaig, and steaming in a Finnish ‘gin sauna’ with Kyrö.

Ben Eagle

There'll also be an uber-sweet Monin-branded fairground and a Drambuie explorers’ hut, plus the aforementioned Porn Star Martini bar (put on by Passoã) and a VR tropical rum paradise courtesy of Fentimans.

If all that’s not enough, there'll even be an appearance from Ryan Reynolds* himself, at his own-brand Aviation Gin bar.

*Okay, it’s a cardboard cutout of Ryan Reynolds. But you’re allowed to take as many pictures with it as you like.

Old Truman Brewery. Tube: Liverpool St. Fri Oct 4-Oct 13. Entry with a £10 London Cocktail Week pass, available here.

