A sculpture exhibition for the NHS is coming to London

It’s no secret that these last 18 months would have been a lot worse for all of us if it wasn’t for the sacrifices made by our NHS staff and brilliant key workers. A new exhibition coming to London later this year will acknowledge that by paying tribute to those heroes.

‘Gratitude’ has been created by Wild in Art, the team behind Cambridge’s cow sculptures and Manchester’s Bee in the City trail, as a way to honour those who’ve helped us through the pandemic so far. The series of 51 sculptures, designed in partnership with the exhibition’s creative ambassador Dame Zandra Rhodes, will arrive in the capital on October 1 and be on display until October 10.

The exhibition will be free to visit, with location and more details to be announced soon. The colourful statuettes will reflect the stories of key workers from the past year and there’ll also be an audio element to the display. Entertainers, including KT Tunstall, Christopher Eccleston and ‘Citizen Khan’ actor Adil Ray, will read stories and poems submitted by the public to help bring the presentation to life.

Once the ‘Gratitude’ exhibition – which will also call at Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh – is over, the sculptures will be auctioned off, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together, so you could have one in your home.

