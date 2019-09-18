A second tube-themed Cahoots bar is coming, and you can be its ‘owner’

London is known for its quirky, secretive spots and one of the city’s favourites is retro tube-themed bar Cahoots – best known for its vintage underground decor, extensive cocktail menu and popularity with tourists. That’s why it’s no wonder that a sister venue is being launched right next door to the original.

Cahoots: The Ticket Hall & Control Room boasts two storeys (literally levelling up on the original) with a 1940s-inspired ticket hall on the ground floor and an immersive control room downstairs.

To celebrate the launch of the new establishment, Cahoots is giving one lucky person the chance to be the ‘owner’ of the second venue for its very first week of trading. That’s right: for the opening week, you could be crowned the ‘Head Scoundrel’ of this beloved 1940s cocktail bar launching on Kingly Street.

You might think that given that icky job title and a week’s worth of stress, it’s probably not worth your time, but wait until you hear what the job will actually entail. As top dog, you’ll play a big part in the planning of the launch event: we’re talking picking the decor, the menu, staff uniforms and more. It will also be your duty to sample lots of Tanqueray No. Ten cocktails in order to pick the venue’s signature cocktail – which you’ll then get to enjoy for free for life, no big deal.

On top of all that, you’ll get to take home the profits from the bar’s opening week of sales. And given that the usual bar is typically oversubscribed, we reckon that might be fairly lucrative.

Giant wad of cash not incentive enough? How about getting to host your own private launch party for 50 pals? Who doesn’t want a bash in their honour when it’s not even their birthday?

Okay, you’ve been swayed. Head over to Cahoots to apply for the role of ‘bar owner’ . But make sure you get in quick. No doubt competition will be stiff as this quirky bar pulls into the rich platform that is London’s themed bar scene.

Cahoots: The Ticket Hall and Control Room launches Nov 7 at 15 Kingly St. Ticket Hall open Mon-Sun, 11am-1am. Control Room open Mon-Thu, 5pm-1am and Fri & Sun, 4pm-1am.

