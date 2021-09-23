London’s best secret bars

At Time Out, we know a lot about bars. We know about the best bars. We know about rooftop bars. We know about cocktail bars. And yes, we even know about (whisper it) secret bars. There‘s a chance you don‘t even know what secret bars are. That‘s how damn secret they are. But be in no doubt: London has its fair share of mysterious, hard-to-find drinking establishments. If you promise to be discreet about it, we'll let you in on them. Just don‘t go blabbing your mouth off about it.