A series of summer drive-in gigs have been cancelled over lockdown fears

The drive-in cinema trend has fully hit London, with screens popping up all over the capital this summer. But when Utilita Live from the Drive-In was first announced, it felt like a whole different proposition – perhaps because we’ve no idea when we’ll next be able to catch a live concert in one of London’s music venues, but also because it was proposing to take acts on its summer line-up on tour around UK drive-in locations, London included.

Alas, the dream is no more, as all socially distanced gigs and shows on the bill have now been cancelled over fears of localised lockdowns in England, leaving the summer festival and gig calendar looking pretty bare now.

Performances were set to begin on August 6 and carry on through to September, with artists previously due to appear live on stage across 12 UK venues to an audience of people sitting in their parked cars – with the planned London venue holding capacity for 300 vehicles. Acts on the now-cancelled bill included The Streets, Dizzee Rascal and Gary Numan, with the promise of theatre and comedy as well as all that live music.

Live Nation, who were behind Live from the Drive-In, said in a statement: ‘We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita, along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans. However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue the series with any confidence.’ It has confirmed that refunds will be issued directly to ticketholders within the next seven days.

