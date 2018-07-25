A ‘Sex and the City’ conference is coming to London

Sat in front of our screens channeling our inner Carrie Bradshaw, we couldn’t help but wonder, does London need a ‘Sex and the City’ conference?

And then miraculously, The Book Club announced today that a ‘SATC’ symposium will be touching down this September in celebration of the show’s 20-year anniversary. So it turns out the answer is yes, our city does need a whole day dedicated to Bradshaw and her gang.

Writers, performers, academics and journalists will kick off proceedings with a morning of ‘SATC’-centric talks followed by an afternoon of panel discussions spanning the show’s feminist legacy, politics, psychogeography and, of course, sex. Let’s not forget sex.

No doubt you’ll be craving cosmos after all that chat, so sink a few during a quiz about the gals come nightfall. You can even bag prizes if your knowledge of Carrie, Charlotte, Samantha and Miranda is up to scratch.



Sex and the City: A 20th Anniversary Conference. The Book Club. Sat Sep 8. £5.98-£22.15.

