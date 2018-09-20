A slice of Notting Hill Carnival is coming to King’s Cross next week

The dust, feathers and sequins from Notting Hill Carnival may have only just settled, but for one night only this September, the vibrancy and sound from west London’s annual celebration will be making its way to central London. On Saturday September 29, Notting Hill Carnival will be teaming up with Time Out – bringing the tempo up a notch at Time Out 50, our one-night fiesta featuring the best of the city.

Direct from Carnival will be Mangrove Steelband, providing blissful hits at the start of the night over on the Canal Stage – a floating stage housed on a barge that’ll be moored on the Regent’s Canal. The steel pan band were recently crowned UK champs at the Panorama Steelband Competition, and they’ll be following up this warm-up show with a hit-packed performance later on during the celebrations, to help bring a serious party atmosphere to proceedings.

Also on the bill at Time Out 50 will be The Glory, Some Voices, Eve Pro Wrestling and the world’s largest gin cloud (yes, really), as well as a headline DJ set from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor. With Notting Hill Carnival on the line-up, it’s sure to be a red hot party, and the perfect way to bring back those sweet summer memories.

Time Out 50 is at Granary Square on Saturday September 29. Tickets are limited – get yours now.