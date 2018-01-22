A south London pasta maestro just closed

Burro e Salvia – a pasta shop and restaurant in Dulwich – is no more. January is always a tough month for restaurants: we’ve already lost Beagle, Encant and Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, while the Jamie’s Italian empire has announced new closures. This fresh pasta spot was a proper local gem, and people are understandably upset.
One thing to hold on to, though, is that Burro e Salvia’s excellent Shoreditch branch is still open for business. So, get ready to make the trip out east.
Need fresh pasta inspiration? Check out our round-up of the best in London.
If you look at the local forum, you'll find that an awful lot of people are absolutely not surprised that this overpriced and frankly bit boring joint has gone. People voted with their feet.