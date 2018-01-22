A south London pasta maestro just closed

Burro e Salvia – a pasta shop and restaurant in Dulwich – is no more. January is always a tough month for restaurants: we’ve already lost Beagle, Encant and Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen, while the Jamie’s Italian empire has announced new closures. This fresh pasta spot was a proper local gem, and people are understandably upset. FUCK — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) January 17, 2018

One thing to hold on to, though, is that Burro e Salvia’s excellent Shoreditch branch is still open for business. So, get ready to make the trip out east.

