Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

A spectacular immersive Pokémon experience is coming to central London next month

The West End’s immersive paradise Outernet will be taken over by Pokémon-themed activities in November

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Pokemon interactive immersive experience at Outernet in London
Image: Pokemon Outernet
Advertising

It’s been a good year for London’s Pokémon fans. Back in April not only were the Pokémon Europe International Championships held in London but a Pokémon Center opened at ExCeL

And now we have even more exciting news for London Pokéfans. Next month an official Pokémon immersive experience is coming to the spectacular screens of central London’s Outernet, bringing with it a host of Poké-tastic activities.

The pop-up comes from no less than the Pokémon Company International itself, and it’s part of the launch of a brand-new app game called Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. The game is for iOS and Android-compatible phones and launches on October 30.

So, what exactly can you expect from Outernet’s Pokémon pop-up? Well, trainers – that is, players of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket – will get to take part in immersive pack openings that make the most of Outernet’s huge screens. Other Pokémon-related activities include getting your picture with Captain Pikachu, playing Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch consoles, and engaging with special PokéStops for app game Pokémon GO.

Pokemon interactive immersive experience at Outernet in London
Image: Pokemon Outernet

The downside is that all this is only on for a very short amount of time. Mark your calendars for November 9-10. The interactive Pokémon experience is open from 10am to 7pm on Saturday November 9 and from 11.15am to 7pm on Sunday November 10.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising
    Back to Top

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.