A spectacular immersive Pokémon experience is coming to central London next month

It’s been a good year for London’s Pokémon fans. Back in April not only were the Pokémon Europe International Championships held in London but a Pokémon Center opened at ExCeL.

And now we have even more exciting news for London Pokéfans. Next month an official Pokémon immersive experience is coming to the spectacular screens of central London’s Outernet, bringing with it a host of Poké-tastic activities.

The pop-up comes from no less than the Pokémon Company International itself, and it’s part of the launch of a brand-new app game called Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. The game is for iOS and Android-compatible phones and launches on October 30.

So, what exactly can you expect from Outernet’s Pokémon pop-up? Well, trainers – that is, players of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket – will get to take part in immersive pack openings that make the most of Outernet’s huge screens. Other Pokémon-related activities include getting your picture with Captain Pikachu, playing Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch consoles, and engaging with special PokéStops for app game Pokémon GO.

Image: Pokemon Outernet

The downside is that all this is only on for a very short amount of time. Mark your calendars for November 9-10. The interactive Pokémon experience is open from 10am to 7pm on Saturday November 9 and from 11.15am to 7pm on Sunday November 10.

