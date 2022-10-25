London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Spongebob musical
Photograph: Sella Door

A Spongebob musical is coming to London

Immerse yourself in the wacky world of Bikini Bottom

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

It seems like there are no boundaries when it comes to musicals these days. Just last week, they announced a ‘Great British Bake Off’ musical. Now more brain-soothing television is coming to the stage, in the shape of a Spongebob musical. 

If you can’t get enough of the square-headed yellow fella, next year you’re going to be able to sit through an extended all-singing, all-dancing episode of your favourite underwater sponge. 

‘The Spongebob Musical’ will do a limited five-week run at the Southbank Centre in July 2023. The basic premise of the plot will follow Spongebob and pals as they attempt to save Bikini Bottom from the ultimate peril – an imminently erupting underwater volcano. Expect to see surreal sights like pineapples under the sea, singing starfish and a four-legged Squidward.

The Tony Award-nominated show, based on the cartoon by Stephen Hillenburg, has already been a major hit on Broadway. The really intriguing part of this musical is the star-studded rock soundtrack, which includes original songs written by Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, musicians from Aerosmith, Panic! At The Disco, The Flaming Lips and even David Bowie. The musical director is Pullitzer Prize-winning Broadway composer Tom Kitt. 

As wacky as it all sounds, the calibre of the songwriters makes us think the soundtrack, which includes sea shanties, sweet friendship love songs and psychedelic rock anthems, might actually be pretty good. There’s only one way to find out. To Bikini Bottom we go! 

How to have a really horrible Halloween in London.

What we learned from doing five immersive London shows in 12 hours.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.