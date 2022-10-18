A Great British Bake Off musical is coming to the West End next year

Sometimes it's hard to imagine life before Bake Off. How did we make it through the onset of winter without watching a lovable bunch of baking savants being ruthlessly psychologically tortured by technical challenges (that kouign-amann!), cowering before their ovens, and transforming flour, sugar, butter and eggs into sheer edible poetry? The show has spawned a trend for home baking, started innumerable pastry-based controversies, and created stars including telly chef Nadiya Hussein. So it's pretty inevitable that the next step in its ever-snowballing success should be for it to become a stage musical.

The Great British Bake Off Musical is coming to Noël Coward Theatre from February 25 to May 13 next year, giving fans a chance to live through all the thrills and spills of this telly classic. The show first premiered at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham in August, earning warm reviews for its feelgood portrait of an imaginary group of Bake Off contestants, packed full of West End-ready tunes.

It'll star John Owen Jones (Les Misèrables, The Phantom of the Opera) as silver fox judge Phil Hollinghurst, who's clearly inspired by real-life Paul Hollywood, alongside a cast of West End regulars including Scott Paige, Claire Moore, Catriana Sandison, Charlotte Wakefield, Damian Humbley, Jay Saighal, and Michael Cahill, plus the freshly graduated Aharon Rayner.

Writing team Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary have filled the show with power ballads, comedy numbers and sugar-sweet romance. So whether you're a Bake Off obsessive, a musical superfan, or just a completely normal person who enjoys a feelgood night out, this show should go down a treat.

The Great British Bake Off Musical will be at Noël Coward Theatre from February 25 to May 13 2023. Time Out has an exclusive pre-sale window from 12 noon today, before tickets go on general sale tomorrow.

