A Star Wars-styled pop-up is serving Obi-Wan Cannoli cocktails

By Laura Richards Posted: Tuesday December 12 2017, 11:37am

Let’s allow the pun, since this cocktail should move you to a galaxy far, far away. Tonight, Hackney bar Behind This Wall is transforming into a replica of the ‘Star Wars’ Cantina bar. Expect intergalactic drinks, including this one: a sweet mix of whisky, walnut liqueur, vermouth, cinnamon and cream described as ‘liquid cannoli’. Watch out, cocktail fans – the Force is strong with this one.  

Other drinks on the two-day menu include an Emperor Palpatini and a Chewbaiquiri. Out-of-this-world drinking.   

Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina is popping up from Tue Dec 12 to Wed Dec 13, 6pm-11pm at Behind This Wall, 411 Mare St, E8 1HY. The Obi-Wan Cannoli costs £8.50.

Find even more intergalactic drinks in our guide to London's best cocktail bars.

Staff writer
By Laura Richards

Laura is Drinks Editor at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

