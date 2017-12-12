A Star Wars-styled pop-up is serving Obi-Wan Cannoli cocktails

Let’s allow the pun, since this cocktail should move you to a galaxy far, far away. Tonight, Hackney bar Behind This Wall is transforming into a replica of the ‘Star Wars’ Cantina bar. Expect intergalactic drinks, including this one: a sweet mix of whisky, walnut liqueur, vermouth, cinnamon and cream described as ‘liquid cannoli’. Watch out, cocktail fans – the Force is strong with this one.

Other drinks on the two-day menu include an Emperor Palpatini and a Chewbaiquiri. Out-of-this-world drinking.

Chalmun's Spaceport Cantina is popping up from Tue Dec 12 to Wed Dec 13, 6pm-11pm at Behind This Wall, 411 Mare St, E8 1HY. The Obi-Wan Cannoli costs £8.50.

