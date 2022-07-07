A ‘Stranger Things’ stage play is coming to London, probably

Netflix’s retro horror flagship show ‘Stranger Things’ may only have one more series left, but a slew of announcements from the streaming giant this week set out how its legacy will live on beyond the series. As well as a bona fide spin-off TV show, the most intriguing announcement was the advent of a ‘Stranger Things’ stage play.

A new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by prolific and multi award-winning producers Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Billy Elliot, The Reader), and Netflix. Daldry will also direct. — Netflix (@netflix) July 6, 2022

That seems to be all the information about the show out there at the moment, and we therefore can't in any way confirm where it'll debut. But the presence of British producer Sonia Friedman and British director Stephen Daldry strongly points to it starting out life in the West End – and if it doesn't, it’ll presumably begin in Broadway and then transfer over.

A stage version of ‘Stranger Things’ may seem like a moderately wild idea, but let’s not forget that we’ve had a Friedman-produced stage version of Harry Potter running for the last six years. The description ‘set within the world and mythology of “Stranger Things”’ also strongly suggests that it’s going to be adjacent to the events of the TV series rather than simply carrying on the stories of whoever survives the last series, which gives it a lot of scope in terms of both story and style.

There are a lot of unanswered questions, including who is actually writing it, but it’s an undeniably very intriguing prospect, and we look forward to hearing more, soon.

