London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A Neal's Yard penthouse has hit the market
Nest SeekersA Neal's Yard penthouse has hit the market

A super-rare penthouse in Neal’s Yard is up for sale

It's on the market for £3,550,000

Written by
Henrietta Taylor
Advertising

Any rich revellers looking for the ultimate party pad? We've found just the place, and it's right in the heart of Covent Garden, in Neal's Yard's iconic colour-splashed courtyard.

Yours for £3,500,000, the luxury loft-style penthouse is described as 'discreet', 'self-indulgent' and 'ultra central'. According to Nest Seekers, who are listing the property, natural light pours through huge skylights, creating a bright and welcoming open-plan space. And just to be on the safe side, it has not one, but two, private terraces - one of which backs onto the blue-plaqued former stomping ground of comedy troupe Monty Python

The estate agents also note the pad has played host to the 'London party set who have been royally entertained here by the current owner over the last twenty years.’ John Cleese, if you mattress surfed down these particular set of stairs, our DMs are open.

If all that excitement wasn't enough, there's even a sauna in-situ - the perfect spot to sweat out your latest hangover, or unwind after a day of stocks, shares, crypto or whatever the 1% get up to between the hours of 9-5. 

Have a snoop around yourself.

You can live on the Thames, in this boat, for just £220k

A fairytale mushroom house is up for sale in London

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site Map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.