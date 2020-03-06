Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right A super ‘worm moon’ will rise over London next week. Oo-er.
News / City Life

A super ‘worm moon’ will rise over London next week. Oo-er.

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday March 6 2020, 11:20am

super worm moon over London and The Shard
Photograph: Shutterstock

Stellar news, moon fans. A new month means there’s a new full moon ready to appear in the skies above London – and March’s is an extra special one. 

This month’s full moon, which will be rising above the city on Monday March 9, is a super moon; it’s also a ‘worm moon’. 

Don’t freak out: it’s called a worm moon because it’s usually the last full moon of winter (whoop!) before the spring equinox (Friday March 20, fyi) and historically that has been associated with the time of year that earthworms reemerge from the soil.

Other names for the March full moon include ‘lenten moon’ (because Lent), ‘crow moon’ (because crows also reappear at the start of spring) and ‘sugar moon’ (because it’s the time of year for harvesting maple syrup from trees). Hey, we don’t make the rules of nomenclature, okay?  

Why is this worm moon super, too? The full moon is taking place when the moon is closest to the earth, which basically means that the moon will look really bright and big in the sky. Super moons appear at their biggest when they are closest to the horizon, ie, when they are rising and setting.

The worm moon is the first super moon of 2020 (and of this decade) so keep ’em peeled, London. You’ll be able to spot it above the horizon from 5.35pm on Monday. 

Got a taste for all things celestial? Check out these places where you can stargaze in the city.

And here are the best spots to view London’s awesome skyline for free.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 323 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she’s worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London’s Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She’s into London’s green spaces, cool fitness studios and really good coffee. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore the rest of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, returned to the city nine years ago. She’s been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day. Her first book, ‘Nostalgic London’, will be published in 2020. 

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Latest news

    More news