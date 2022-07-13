A terrifying SAW immersive experience is coming to London

An immersive event based on SAW? Opening for Halloween? Yes indeed

Everyone has had the SAW experience, either going to the cinema or watching at home and leaving traumatised, unable to escape Jigsaw’s creepy catchphrase. You might think the iconic film franchise couldn’t get any scarier, but after the announcement of SAW: The Experience, we’re not so sure.

The interactive event is set to open in Halloween 2022 at a top-secret location in London, and is the first official live immersive experience in the UK. This new attraction, created by The Path Entertainment Group, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in collaboration, merges theatricality and gameplay, including difficult puzzles, tests of intelligence, and multiple escape rooms that will challenge both your principles and your courage, much like the original films did. It promises to be extremely scary.

For horror fans that have always wanted to be the main character of their favourite films, this experience is a dream come true, even if the film franchise it is based on is more like a nightmare.

To get in line for priority booking, click here.

For a treat, try Camden Town Brewery's Flake beer.

British TV has had success at the Emmy nominations.