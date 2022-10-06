London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Saw.
Saw.

A terrifying SAW immersive experience is coming to London this month

Tobin Bell – aka Jigsaw – lends his voice to the IRL horrorfest

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Caley Collins
Contributor
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Back in the summer, it was announced that a terrifying new interactive experience based on the ‘SAW’ films would be opening in London come Halloween. Now ‘SAW: The Experience’ is nearly here, and more details of this bloodcurdling night of team-building fun and games have been revealed. 

The headline news is that Tobin Bell – who plays serial killer Jigsaw in the films – will be returning to the role in pre-recorded form, lending that horribly recognisable voice to the action. 

It’s also been announced that there’s a bar at the end called The Traproom, at which ‘survivors’ – we’re assuming everybody does in fact survive – can kick back with a cocktail and pose for a photo with some of the Insta-friendly torture equipment that will be strewn throughout the room. 

Finally, the location is no longer a secret: it will take place at 1 America Square, a former office building close to Tower Hill tube. 

Created by The Path Entertainment Group, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in collaboration, the show merges theatricality and gameplay, including difficult puzzles, tests of intelligence and multiple escape rooms that will challenge both your principles and your courage, much like the original films did. It also promises to be extremely scary.

For horror fans that have always wanted to be the main character of their favourite films, this experience is a dream come true, even if the film franchise it is based on is more like a nightmare.

‘SAW: The Experience’ is booking Oct 27-Mar 26 2023. Buy tickets here

Immersed in London: what we learned when we did five immersive shows in one day.

The eye-popping history of immersive art in London.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Halloween

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.