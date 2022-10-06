Back in the summer, it was announced that a terrifying new interactive experience based on the ‘SAW’ films would be opening in London come Halloween. Now ‘SAW: The Experience’ is nearly here, and more details of this bloodcurdling night of team-building fun and games have been revealed.

The headline news is that Tobin Bell – who plays serial killer Jigsaw in the films – will be returning to the role in pre-recorded form, lending that horribly recognisable voice to the action.

It’s also been announced that there’s a bar at the end called The Traproom, at which ‘survivors’ – we’re assuming everybody does in fact survive – can kick back with a cocktail and pose for a photo with some of the Insta-friendly torture equipment that will be strewn throughout the room.

Finally, the location is no longer a secret: it will take place at 1 America Square, a former office building close to Tower Hill tube.

Created by The Path Entertainment Group, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures in collaboration, the show merges theatricality and gameplay, including difficult puzzles, tests of intelligence and multiple escape rooms that will challenge both your principles and your courage, much like the original films did. It also promises to be extremely scary.

For horror fans that have always wanted to be the main character of their favourite films, this experience is a dream come true, even if the film franchise it is based on is more like a nightmare.

‘SAW: The Experience’ is booking Oct 27-Mar 26 2023. Buy tickets here.

