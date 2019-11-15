A tram-themed champagne bar is opening inside Selfridges

Nothing quite says luxury like sitting back and relaxing in a tram with a glass of fizz. And, in an unlikely twist, that’s exactly what’s on the cards at Selfridges, which has teamed up with Veuve Clicquot to launch a themed champagne bar this Christmas.

From Friday November 22, you'll be able to step into ‘Le Tram’, an intimate ten-seater bar located on the superstore’s ground floor. So if the pressure of Christmas shopping all gets too much, you can recuperate with some bubbles within this floor-to-ceiling installation. It’s not just champers on offer; a curated cocktail menu includes a seasonal Winter Spritz, a Belvedere Spiced Tea Punch and a Hennessy Ginger Mule.

And if you've found yourself with a few bob to spare after your shopping expedition, you can nab a personalised Veuve Clicquot gift box for your parents, helping you score some points against your siblings when you return home this Christmas. So all aboard for some added sparkle to your festive season.

Oh, and why a tram? Literally no idea.

Be the first to hop on board Le Tram from Fri Nov 22 at Selfridges, 400 Oxford St, W1A 1AB.

