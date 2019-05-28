A tropical Pineapple Gin Parlour is popping up in London – and the drinks are free

Pick a foodstuff, any foodstuff. Chances are, there’s a day dedicated to it. From macarons to milk, sushi to soda, there’s likely a vaguely tenuous reason to cram yourself full of your favourite treat at some point during the year. On Saturday June 1 it’s the turn of the pineapple – and to mark International Pineapple Day, That Boutique-y Gin Company is hosting a toast to the spiky-yet-sweet fruit.

The multi-sensory Pineapple Gin Parlour is set to take over Soho’s 15 Bateman Street gallery across the weekend, where it’ll be serving up the brand’s popular Spit-Roasted Pineapple Gin on a menu of fruity cocktails. And they’re going all out with the theme – expect a ‘pineapple museum’, tropical scratch-and-sniff wallpaper, and all the cheese and pineapple you can eat (result!). The pop-up will also be sharing secrets in a pineapple cocktail masterclass. And you’ll even be able to sip on a free Pineapple Mule cocktail when you arrive – just use the code word ‘mule’.

So head down on June 1 and 2 from noon, and raise a glass to our tropical friend; on the outside she might be a toughie, but on the inside she’s as sweet as anything.

The Pineapple Gin Parlour is at 15 Bateman Street gallery (W1D 3AQ) on Sat Jun 1 and Sun Jun 2 and is free to enter. Masterclasses must be booked in advance.

