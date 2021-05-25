A vegan sausage roll vending machine is coming to the South Bank

It’ll be dishing out free sausages rolls for one day only

What are you doing on national sausage roll day? Oh… you don’t know when that is? How embarrassing for you. It’s on 5th June and you better mark your calendars, friends, because that’s when a sausage roll vending machine is coming to the South Bank.

Specifically, it will be dishing out vegan sausage rolls (sorry, carnivores) made by Meatless Farm, which is launching the UK’s first plant-based sausage roll vending machine, for one day only.

The sausage rolls will be totally free and you can opt to have yours hot or cold, thanks to a built-in oven in the vending machine. The organisers promise that these will be the ‘meatiest meat-free sausage rolls’, so do with that information what you like.

You’ll be able to grab a free sausage roll from 11:30am until 7pm, after that, you’ll have to go back to sourcing your own sausage rolls, so make the most of it while it lasts.

The sausage roll vending machine will be at Observation Point, 56 Upper Ground, South Bank from 11.30am to 7pm on June 5.

Want more free food? Rudy's Soho is giving away 10,000 free pizzas

Not free but definitely delicious, here's an exclusive picture of Ave Mario’s carbonara raviolo