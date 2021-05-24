The people behind Gloria are back at it again

First, the people behind Gloria brought London a gigantic ten-layer lasagne. Then, they delivered us a towering lemon meringue pie. Now, they’re ready to deliver us something even more delicious, even more Instagrammable and very, very likely to become the dish of summer 2021.

Ave Mario opens in a few weeks. The new restaurant is run by the Big Mamma Group who also birthed Gloria in Shoreditch and Circolo Popolare in Rathbone Place. It promises to be a huge, 300-seater, Florence-inspired restaurant and bar in Covent Garden.

Ahead of its launch date, Big Mamma Group has given us an exclusive look at a new, exciting pasta dish that’ll be on the menu. It’s a carbonara raviolo: pockets of pasta filled with rich, creamy, pasta sauce. Golden and gloopy, the picture above is the first and only picture of that new signature dish.

Head Chef Andrea says: 'We thinly roll out fresh pasta, make a sauce full of pecorino and parmigiana cheese from Emilia-Romagna. Then we crisp-fry shavings of guanciale from Tuscany. Add lots of black pepper. Then we fill the giant 10cm ravioli parcels, finishing with a raw egg yolk, so you get that ooze. After cooking for 5 mins, the ravioli is served. You get the perfect melt from the yolk, the salty kick from the guanciale and two cheeses, then the peppery finish. It's an explosion in your mouth, with a touch of innovation.’

It’s not the only mega dish on the menu. A half-metre tall stracciatella ice cream cake marbled with chocolate spread is also promised.

