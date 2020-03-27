A virtual coffee festival is happening this weekend

It’s weird the things you miss in isolation. You’re probably loath to admit you are ‘a coffee person’, because that generally translates as ‘somebody who substitutes their personality for comments about arabica beans’. But if you work and commute in London, chances are, you are a coffee person. You arrive at the same spot each morning with that lil’ KeepCup, your eyes half-open, and wait for the kind person behind the counter to fill your receptacle with hot brown liquid so that the day can begin. It’s a ritual. And you probably miss it.

The more extreme ‘coffee people’ of the world go to festivals dedicated to the beans and blends, except these have all been cancelled. To try and salvage something for that hyper-caffeinated community, someone has gone and launched a virtual coffee festival – a world first, according to the organisers.

So, how will it work? Just like everything else right now, through a series of talks and workshops hosted via video conference calls on Facebook and YouTube. To participate, they are asking that people give a small donation, with the profits going to Doctors Without Borders. It’s a global event, so you’re not likely to see many London names in there (FYI, Perky Blenders is doing a great coffee subscription deal right now). But there will be appearances from Matt Winton, who is apparently a Swedish barista champion, and Ronny Billemon, who wrote a book called ‘Equilibrium in Water and Coffee’.

If you have any secret burning questions about arabica beans, then plunge that cafetière, load up the live stream, and join your fellow coffee people.

Virtual Coffee Festival will take place on Sun Mar 29, between noon and 4.30pm BST.

