A war veteran has raised £6m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden

In these Very Weird Times, we’ll take all the heartwarming news we can get. Thank God, then, for Captain Tom Moore, a war veteran based in Bedfordshire.

Earlier this month, the 99-year-old started a campaign to raise money for the NHS as he pledged to walk 100 lengths of his back garden before his hundredth birthday.

Moore has been doing ten laps a day of his 25-metre garden with the help of his walking aid. He’s likely to complete the challenge by this Thursday. Originally, his target was £1,000 but after launching the campaign on April 8, he raised £70,000 in 24 hours. As of this morning, he’s now accumulated £6 million and the total is still rising. The funds will go to NHS Charities Together.

Speaking to BBC News and on hearing that he’d raised £5 million, Moore said it was ‘completely out of this world’.



No, YOU’RE crying.

Follow Moore’s progress on Twitter and donate to the fundraiser.

