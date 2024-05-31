A40 closures: one of London’s major roads will partially close for three months

TfL has announced closure dates for the A40 and warned that diversion routes are expected to get ‘extremely busy’

The A40 between Paddington and North Kensington is one of the main routes into London and one of the city’s busiest roads. Carrying around 90,000 vehicles a day, the road does a heck of a lot of heavy lifting. So it naturally needs of a bit of TLC every now and then.

And some TLC is exactly what the A40 is getting this summer. The joints on the A40 Westway structures (between the Wood Lane and Marylebone flyovers), which date all the way back to 1969, are now reaching the end of their tenure. Transport for London has announced that work to replace them will start on July 21 and continue until mid-October. Yep, that means there will be several road closures.

The roadworks will be happening in two separate phases. From Sunday, July 21 to Thursday, August 22, TfL is closing the eastbound slip road from the Westway Roundabout and the A3220 West Cross Route southbound between the Westway Roundabout and the Holland Park Roundabout.

Then from Monday, September 2 to mid-October, the westbound on slip from the A3220 West Cross Route to the A40 Westway via the Westway Roundabout will be closed. The A3220 West Cross Route from Holland Park Roundabout to the Westway Roundabout will also be closed to northbound traffic.

All traffic will be diverted via Wood Lane and Uxbridge Road during the closures but TfL has warned that the diversion routes are expected to get ‘extremely busy’. You can plan ahead and keep an eye on alternative routes with help from the TfL website here.

Work will be put on hold during the Notting Hill Carnival on August 25 and 26 to minimise disruption.

