London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tom Daley and Ian McKellen
Photograph: Cubankite / Shutterstock.com / Andy Parsons

Absolute legends Tom Daley and Sir Ian McKellen partied at the Troxy together

Gandalf knows how to have a good time

Written by
Alice Saville
Advertising

Two of the best gay Londoners in existence came together for a night out at The Troxy at the weekend, and although we’re a little salty that we didn’t get invited, we’re also delighted by this newly blossoming friendship. The 83-year-old Sir Ian McKellen and 27-year-old Tom Daley wowed the crowds at Buttmitzvah, a Passover-themed queer night offering entertainments including chair dancing and shofar-blowing competitions. Daley took to Instagram to post pics of the pair looking utterly thrilled to be out and about: he wore a fetching mesh shirt, while Sir Ian opted for a silky red number with a string of metallic beads. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

It’s not surprising that the pair have hit it off, despite an age gap of more than half a century. They’re both outspoken advocates for gay rights with whimsical senses of humour. Former Olympic diver Daley is known both for talking about his journey to gay parenthood, and for his hobby of knitting ‘willy warmers’ for his mates (sounds itchy). Meanwhile, McKellen was one of the co-founders of Stonewall back in 1988, as well as having a keen wit: he recently joked that he only got the role of Gandalf because none of his rivals wanted to live in New Zealand for a year – more fool them. 

Where will this fabled duo head next? Afternoon tea at Sketch? Afters at yours? Who knows, but we can’t wait to see London's most illustrious besties cut a dash across town.  

Here are some great things to do in London this week.

The new Elizabeth Line moquette has been unveiled.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.