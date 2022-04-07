Two of the best gay Londoners in existence came together for a night out at The Troxy at the weekend, and although we’re a little salty that we didn’t get invited, we’re also delighted by this newly blossoming friendship. The 83-year-old Sir Ian McKellen and 27-year-old Tom Daley wowed the crowds at Buttmitzvah, a Passover-themed queer night offering entertainments including chair dancing and shofar-blowing competitions. Daley took to Instagram to post pics of the pair looking utterly thrilled to be out and about: he wore a fetching mesh shirt, while Sir Ian opted for a silky red number with a string of metallic beads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

It’s not surprising that the pair have hit it off, despite an age gap of more than half a century. They’re both outspoken advocates for gay rights with whimsical senses of humour. Former Olympic diver Daley is known both for talking about his journey to gay parenthood, and for his hobby of knitting ‘willy warmers’ for his mates (sounds itchy). Meanwhile, McKellen was one of the co-founders of Stonewall back in 1988, as well as having a keen wit: he recently joked that he only got the role of Gandalf because none of his rivals wanted to live in New Zealand for a year – more fool them.

Where will this fabled duo head next? Afternoon tea at Sketch? Afters at yours? Who knows, but we can’t wait to see London's most illustrious besties cut a dash across town.

