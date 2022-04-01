The new Elizabeth line moquette just dropped

If there’s anything quite as hyped as a Yeezy drop, it’s probably the Elizabeth line’s snazzy new moquette. We’re here with a first look at this anticipated fabric release – here’s everything you need to know.

‘Moquette’ is a woven pile fabric. With an almost velvet-like texture, it’s comfortable but still extremely durable, making it ideal for seats on public transport (we all know how dirty they can get, especially on the night tube). Transport for London’s moquette designs tend to consist of a repeat geometric pattern, making it easy to match fabrics when upholstering seats, as well as helping to reduce wastage and keep costs down.

Photograph: Transport for London

The new bespoke Elizabeth line moquette is a mix of purples, blues, greys, and beige, with small flashes of orange and red – a colour scheme reflecting the line’s royal associations and echoing the purple of the new line signage.

According to Transport for London, the design aims to appear ‘familiar to passengers regarding the use of moquette, whilst at the same time introducing an exciting new design that reflects the importance of the project’.

The design will cover several hundred thousand seats on Crossrail, complimenting the stylish new finishes of the train interior. According to TfL, the choice of interior colours and moquette are designed to ‘create a calm, consistent look and feel, that won’t date.’ It could certainly give the Overground a run for its money.

Photograph: Transport for London

If you’re as obsessed with this fabric as we are, why not get your hands on some chic Elizabeth line accessories to brighten up your spring wardrobe?

The London Transport Museum shop is selling an Elizabeth Line lambswool scarf, tote bag, and even a moquette mask (so you can camouflage with the seats while keeping your fellow passengers safe, duh). If you want to make your co-workers jealous, check out this Elizabeth line moquette laptop case. And if you want to sunbathe while pretending you’re on the tube, you can even get an Elizabeth line printed deck chair. Talk about trendy.

As for seeing the new seat designs in action, there’s still no official date for when the Elizabeth line will open. But with first-look pictures shared over social media and news that it is ‘on track to open in the first half of 2022’, chances are it could be quite soon.

