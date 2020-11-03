Accessible theatre and a football club tackling youth violence: great London organisations helping Black communities

Four London organisations doing good in the city

Every month, we champion Londoners doing great things to make the city a better place. In this instalment: an east London football team that gives back, a scheme for making theatre accessible and more.

Hackney Wick FC

They say ‘We want the youths to think bigger than the environments they live in. Bigger than the estates, bigger than the gangs, and outside society’s expectations.’ Bobby Kasanga, founder

Why we love it This local team is more than a football club. Through mentoring and workshops, it aims to tackle youth violence and rehabilitate ex-offenders.

How to help Buy merch, donate or volunteer your time as a mentor.

Black Ticket Project

They say ‘We work with cultural institutions, youth workers, youth organisations, schools and charities to foster cultural experiences for Black young people.’ Tobi Kyeremateng, founder

Why we love it This initiative works to make theatre more accessible to young, Black, working-class Londoners.

How to help Donate via PayPal or Patreon to fund theatre tickets.

Sistah Space



They say ‘Can you see us? Can you hear us? When it comes to domestic and sexual abuse, rape and most matters, Black women are usually “invisible in plain sight”.’ Ngozi Fulani, CEO

Why we love it It provides essential support for women and girls from the African and Caribbean community facing domestic violence and sexual abuse.

How to help Sign up to volunteer or make a donation online.

Rise 365

They say ‘We support young people and the community to navigate the challenges they come up against in life.’ Joyclen Brodie-Mends, founder

Why we love it This social enterprise is working with local groups Concorde Youth Centre and Made Up Kitchen to deliver meals to locals in Hackney’s Kingsmead Estate.

How to help Donate to its Young Leaders Fund on GoFundMe.

