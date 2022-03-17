London
David O'Doherty
Ace comedy shows to book right now

Belly laughs are great, so here are some shows to turn that frown upside down

Written by Alexandra Haddow
David O’Doherty: ‘Whoa Is Me’

Lord Doodles spent the pandemic on an island with his parents. His show is silly, musical, clever and so, so funny.  

Hackney Empire. Nov 3. £26. 

Jamali Maddix: ‘King Crud’

One of the best comics on the circuit also hosted a Vice show on extremist groups. He’s challenging and sharp.

Hackney Empire. May 28. £12-£18.

Aurie Styla: ‘Green’

You might have seen Aurie Styla on TV, but if you haven’t seen him live, do. The show is about his transition to being a new person. 

Bush Hall. Mar 26. £17.92.

Chloe Petts: ‘Transience’

This brilliant comedian’s debut is all about her musings on her ‘non-romantic love for men’.

Soho Theatre. May 3-7. £14-£17.50. 

