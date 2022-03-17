Ace comedy shows to book right now

[title]
David O’Doherty: ‘Whoa Is Me’
Lord Doodles spent the pandemic on an island with his parents. His show is silly, musical, clever and so, so funny.
Hackney Empire. Nov 3. £26.
Jamali Maddix: ‘King Crud’
One of the best comics on the circuit also hosted a Vice show on extremist groups. He’s challenging and sharp.
Hackney Empire. May 28. £12-£18.
Aurie Styla: ‘Green’
You might have seen Aurie Styla on TV, but if you haven’t seen him live, do. The show is about his transition to being a new person.
Bush Hall. Mar 26. £17.92.
Chloe Petts: ‘Transience’
This brilliant comedian’s debut is all about her musings on her ‘non-romantic love for men’.
Soho Theatre. May 3-7. £14-£17.50.
