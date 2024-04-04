London’s very own Diagon Alley has lost one of its oldest psychic stores. Mysteries, which has been operating since 1982, has shuttered the doors of its physical outlet after 41 years of operation.

Mysteries was in Covent Garden, an area with a rich history of weird, wonderful, spiritual shops. The store was primarily a bookshop specialising in mysticism and the paranormal but it was also a top stop for all things spiritual. Sage smudge sticks, charcoal incense, individual crystals and self-help books... Mysteries had it all.

A couple of weeks ago, Mysteries put out a notice on its website and store informing that the shop had shifted all operations online. The decision to move online is apparently due to the ongoing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the UK’s high street collapse.

Photograph: Aarna Raj for Time Out

In an Instagram post last year, the business stated: ‘During the last three years, despite all of our best efforts, we have been trading at a loss, and the owners of the business, Matthew and Branca Geffin, have ploughed all of their life savings into the business in order to keep it going. But there are no more reserves.’

Over the years, Mysteries cultivated a small community of psychics, tarot readers, astrologers and customers. While the physical store might be closed, Mysteries continues to cater to the needs of its patrons.

Welcome to the 21st century, where even fate comes with a Wi-Fi connection. If you’re in desperate need of getting your cards read, you can access psychic readers through online booking on the Mysteries website here.

The top 10 weirdest shops in London.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Milton Jones in Richmond is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.