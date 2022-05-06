After 900 years of boys-only, girls can now sing in St Paul’s

Stop press, St Paul’s goes ‘Sister Act’! It’s only been 900 years, but finally, girls can be part of the prestigious St Paul’s Choir and sing the cathedral for the very first time. As part of the long-instituted and renowned cathedral choir, choristers not only perform in St Paul’s for Evensong and Sung Eucharist on Sunday mornings but in special services including those for the Queen’s Jubilee, and around the world. Choristers also board and are educated at the nearby Cathedral School on full bursaries.

Andrew Carwood, Director of Music at St Paul’s, said: ‘Knowing that our incredible boys will be joined by young girl choristers in the near future is heartwarming, and an important milestone in the choir’s history.’ It’s going to take a little while to get the sisterhood into the cute choir outfits, however. The school’s boarding facilities need to be expanded, so expect full female representation by 2025.

Now, we know what the more alert and historically minded of you are thinking: yes, St Paul’s looks all grand and iconic and that, but surely it’s not nine hundred years old? Well spotted, Mary Beard. In fact, the current grade I-listed model was designed by architectural arch-genius Sir Christopher Wren as a direct result of the Great Fire of London – you know the one that started in a bakery in Pudding Lane in 1666 when all the timber buildings caught fire and Samuel Pepys had to bury his parmesan cheese in his garden? However, before the historic dome dominated the London skyline there was another St Paul’s cathedral that burnt down and that one was also a girls-singing exclusion zone.

The Bishop of London, the Rt Revd and Rt Hon Dame Sarah Mullally, said: ‘I am delighted by the Chapter decision to welcome girls into the Cathedral Choir. The choir plays a key role in the worship not just of the Cathedral, but of the whole diocese. It will be wonderful to hear girls’ voices contributing to this.’

Know someone that can sing like a nightingale? Here’s what you need to be eligible to apply to joining the hallowed choir: potential choristers should be in years 2 to 5, are (unsurprisingly) expected to be able to sing and pitch notes when played on a piano, be happy to board in London (but can be based anywhere in the UK). Key qualities are enthusiasm, intelligence and potential, although candidates are not expected to have a fully developed voice, nor is much formal singing experience necessary. Those mornings spent in the shower singing into the loofah will pay off at last.

St Paul’s Cathedral, St. Paul’s Churchyard, EC4M 8AD.

