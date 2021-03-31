This is why we can’t have the proverbial ‘nice things’

Some of you haven’t heard this song in a while and it shows.

As you may have heard, the sun came out for a bit yesterday and people inevitably lost their minds. London’s legendary parks became seas of (mostly socially distanced) sunbathers and picnickers. All very nice and uplifting apart from the bit where some people went home, leaving horrific piles of garbage strewn all over the place.

Did you go to the park yesterday? Did you leave loads of litter where you’d been sitting, like a squalid human nest consisting of Kronenbourg cans, cigarette buts and cheese string wrappers? If you did, I want you to walk over to the mirror right now, look yourself dead in the eye and say ‘I am human scum. I do not deserve London. I will do better.’ Now punch yourself in the stomach (medium strength).

While we can call these people morons and remain astounded as to how anyone can simply up and leave their rubbish, it’s now inherent in our society and needs addressing. @theroyalparks very sad scenes at dawn this morning in Primrose Hill pic.twitter.com/6I3ZCOWBd9 — mrsbobie (@lynners2) March 31, 2021

Social media this morning was rife with concerned park-goers who had discovered that their favourite green spaces covered with party detritus. Some were disappointed or saddened. Others (like the one below) threatened the litterbugs with actual death. Harsh? Maybe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mysticradiolive.net (@mysticradiolive)

Alexandra Palace, Highbury Fields, Clapham Common and Primrose Hill were all looking worse-for-wear this morning. Imagine if you came to work and discovered this. Shocking stuff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best of Clapham (@bestofclaphamldn)

Interestingly, the phenomenon of people littering more during lockdown was recognised last year in a Metro article. A psychologist pointed out that when societal norms go out the window (as is the case at the moment), we ‘forget’ to be civic-minded. People become more comfortable being selfish, basically.

😡 This makes me so angry.



🗑 @Yourallypally today... covered in trash.



🗣 If you go to a park take your fucking rubbish home.



🙄 This is absolutely disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/9himH2rwOV — Sammy Andrews (@sammyandrews) March 31, 2021

Can we please all follow the example set by the Japanese fans who attended the 2018 World Cup in Russia. After watching their team upset Colombia 2-1, the fans went about picking up all the litter that had accumulated in the stands. Not for the first time in my life I am asking the people of London to be a little more Japanese in their thinking.

The usually pristine Highbury Fields this morning. Surely a relaxation of lockdown should not be an excuse for destroying your own local environment pic.twitter.com/JypefY4cQp — Daniel Sandford (@BBCDanielS) March 31, 2021

