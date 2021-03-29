London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London sun
Photo: Shutterstock

So, uh, tomorrow is going to be really warm

Here’s how to make the most of 2021’s first properly hot day

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Here’s how to not waste the hottest day of the year so far. First, take some time to really appreciate the sunlight. Stand with the warmth on your face, close your eyes and zone out for a bit as some much-needed vitamin D seeps into your skin by way of ultraviolet rays. Delish!

Next (and arguably more important) you’ll want to get to grips with every single bit of outdoors-y Time Out content you can get your sweaty, fidgety hands on. Planning a picnic? Here’s some great food and drink you can get delivered to the park. Hankering to gaze at cherry blossom? This is where you can do it.

We don’t stop at cherry blossom, of course. How about the locations of all of London’s nicest spring flowers

If you’re peckish, you’ll want to check out London’s best takeaway sandwiches. Or maybe you’ll benefit from our forensic examination of the city’s best pizza slices (all of which you can get delivered, and some takeaway).

Then there’s the parks themselves. This is our definitive list of ‘the best’ parks. Nice. Here are some secret gardens, if you’re into that sort of thing. Then, and perhaps most helpful given the recent rule changes, our top picnic spots in the capital, all conveniently located next to some great food and drink. If you’re bringing your own tinnies, please do not overlook these.

Maybe, just maybe, you’ll want to use Tuesday’s clement conditions to just gaze at London for a bit. To climb to the top of a hill and just consider your place within the metropolis and the universe. If that kind of thing is your bag, then we have a great list of places with London’s best views. Or perhaps you just want to take a decent walk.

Whatever you get up to, have a great time in the sun!

Check out this map of the best places to see London’s bluebells.

Don’t be caught short: here’s how to know what public toilets are nearest to you (and open).

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.