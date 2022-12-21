‘Aftersun’ and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ dominate London’s film award nominations

Will it be Paul Mescal vs Colin Farrell?

Paul Mescal and ‘Aftersun’ will be going head-to-head with Colin Farrell and ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ at London’s big film awards in the new year.



The two widely-acclaimed films dominate the nominations for the 43rd annual London Critics’ Circle Film Awards, with the funny, melancholy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ picking up nine and wistful, melancholy holiday-set drama ‘Aftersun’ snagging eight.



The line-up of nominees is chock-full of British and Irish talent. ‘Banshees’ writer-director Martin McDonagh is firmly in the running to repeat his 2018 success for ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’, and Scottish debut director Charlotte Wells also up for a Best Director gong for ‘Aftersun’.

The 200 members of the Critics Circle selected a formidable array of nominees for Best Actress, too. Cate Blanchett (‘Tár’), Ana de Armas (‘Blonde’), Vicky Krieps (‘Corsage’), Florence Pugh (‘The Wonder’) and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh will be duking it out in that category.

Colin Farrell is already attracting Oscar buzz for his deeply humane, donkey-befriending turn in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and he’s scored a Best Actor nomination here too. He’ll be up against Mescal, ‘Elvis’s Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser for ‘The Whale’ and Bill Nighy for ‘Living’.

Other hot prospects to look out for included the much-lauded Irish indie ‘The Quiet Girl’ and Telugu cinema smash ‘RRR’.

‘As always, our nominees stand out from others because our members actually see all of the films that are released each year,’ says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics’ Circle Film Section. ‘So these nominations represent a cross-section of the very best of the movies we watched in 2022.’

The nominations in full:

Film of the year

Aftersun

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Saint Omer

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Foreign-language film of the year

Decision to Leave

EO

The Quiet Girl

RRR

Saint Omer

Documentary of the year

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

Moonage Daydream

The Attenborough Award for British/Irish film of the year

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Living

The Quiet Girl

The Wonder

Director of the year

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Screenwriter of the year

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Actress of the year

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Vicky Krieps - Corsage

Florence Pugh - The Wonder

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor of the year

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Supporting actress of the year

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Nina Hoss - Tár

Guslagie Malanda - Saint Omer

Supporting actor of the year

Tom Burke - The Wonder

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

British/Irish actress of the year

Jessie Buckley - Men, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Women Talking

Olivia Colman - Empire of Light, Joyride, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Florence Pugh - Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You Leo Grande, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Letitia Wright - Aisha, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Silent Twins

British/Irish actor of the year

Harris Dickinson - See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness, Where the Crawdads Sing

Colin Farrell - After Yang, The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, Thirteen Lives

Ralph Fiennes - The Forgiven, The Menu

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

The Philip French Award for breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker

Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Colm Bairéad - The Quiet Girl

Frances O'Connor - Emily

Georgia Oakley - Blue Jean

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Young British/Irish performer

Kila Lord Cassidy - The Wonder

Catherine Clinch - The Quiet Girl

Frankie Corio - Aftersun

Bella Ramsey - Catherine Called Birdy

Alisha Weir - Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

The Critics’ Circle award winners are announced on February 5, 2023.

