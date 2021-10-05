After the massive damp squib that was Bonfire Night 2020, a lot of the city’s big fireworks displays are back this year. A few perennial faves aren’t, mind you, like Blackheath. Still, welcome back, Ally Pally to Wembley. As has become the norm, lots of displays get going in the afternoon, with funfairs, food stalls and more, making it a proper fun family day out. A lot of the displays are happening over the weekend of November 6-7 this year, so pay attention!



NOTE we’re keeping this page as up-to-date as possible as more details of displays are released but for God’s sake try and book asap, and double-check with the local organisers before you traipse along to your local recreation ground with kids/mates/dates in the freezing November twilight.

