Lambeth Fireworks

Bonfire Night firework displays in London

Ooooh, ahhhh!... Admire London’s biggest and best fireworks displays this Bonfire Night

Written by
Chris Waywell
&
Things To Do Editors
After the massive damp squib that was Bonfire Night 2020, a lot of the city’s big fireworks displays are back this year. A few perennial faves aren’t, mind you, like Blackheath. Still, welcome back, Ally Pally to Wembley. As has become the norm, lots of displays get going in the afternoon, with funfairs, food stalls and more, making it a proper fun family day out. A lot of the displays are happening over the weekend of November 6-7 this year, so pay attention!

NOTE we’re keeping this page as up-to-date as possible as more details of displays are released but for God’s sake try and book asap, and double-check with the local organisers before you traipse along to your local recreation ground with kids/mates/dates in the freezing November twilight. 

 

RECOMMENDED: The best things do in London this November.

Bonfire Night events in London 2021

Alexandra Palace

  Things to do
  Events & Festivals

Picture the scene: copious beer-filled steins, hundreds of fireworks being set off, a Spice Girls tribute band, an ice rink, a funfair, street food. This is Ally Pally’s idea of a fireworks festival in 2021, the likes of which London has never before seen. It’s massive. Be there.

Ally Pally’s Fireworks Festival is on Sat Nov 6. Book tickets here.

 

Photograph: Battersea Park Fireworks/Nathan Dainty

  Things to do
  Fireworks
  Battersea

Wandsworth Council’s annual display is back for 2021, doubling in size to become a two-nighter. Saturday November 6 is the regular fireworks and bonfire, kicking off at 7.30pm, with fireworks at 8pm. There’s a return of the after-party too for ticket holders. Sunday is more family-friendly, with a virtual light display and fewer nerve-jangling explosions. It gets going at 6pm, with fireworks at 7pm. It always sells out, so book early.

Find more fireworks displays in London.

  Things to do
  Fireworks

The Beckenham Scouts are at it again, taking over the park in Croydon Road Recreation Ground for the south London area's annual firework display. Go for the child-friendly 'quiet display' at 6pm or the loud adult one at 7.45pm: either way, you also get funfairs, hot-food stalls and warm drinks. 

To find more firework displays all around London see www.timeout.com/fireworks.

 

  Things to do
  Fireworks
  Crystal Palace

Along with its giant sphinx and brilliant life-sized concrete dinosaurs, Crystal Palace Park’s annual fireworks display is back (it was cancelled in 2019 and 2020). It’s possibly the capital’s oldest, having run for more than 150 years (and, no, it wasn’t the cause of the fire that destroyed the Crystal Palace in 1936). Details still TBC, but fingers crossed.

Find more fireworks displays in London.

  Things to do
  Fireworks
  Herne Hill

This family-oriented fest (which is free for kids under 16) kicks off at 5pm. In addition to the explosions, they’re promising mulled wine, real ale, a barbecue, pizza and more. There’s also Guy Fawkes’ Night’s first-ever ‘eco-friendly bonfire’, which will be on a big screen. That’s crazy talk… Prepare to ooh and ahh when the fireworks go off at 7pm.

  Things to do
  Fireworks

Kingston Rotary Club is promising the return of its annual Bonfire Night fireworks display in 2021. Exact details are yet to be confirmed, but it went ahead in 2020, so they’re optimistic. 

Check their website for details, booking etc.  

Find more fireworks in London here

  Things to do
  Fireworks
  Morden

The Morden Park fireworks involve bonfires and two displays, the first of which is a child-friendly one, at 5.15pm. That's followed by a more elaborate (read: way louder) ‘Festival Favourites’ adult display at 7.15pm, again kicked off by a bonfire. Fairground rides and food stalls also make an appearance.

Morden Park Fireworks is on Sat Nov 6. Book tickets here.

Wembley Fireworks

  Things to do
  Fireworks
  Wembley

See the sky light up above Wembley Stadium’s triumphal arch at this annual free fireworks display, Light up the Night, which celebrates both Bonfire Night and Diwali. Previous years have also seen live performances, a parade and food stalls. Details of 2021’s event are sketchy at the mo, but you can expect fireworks, we assume. In Wembley. Boom.

© Peter Kindersley

  Things to do
  Fireworks
  Wimbledon

See some ‘musical fireworks’ at this two-part show in Wimbledon Park. The first display, at 6.45pm, is set to tunes from Disney films, the other, at 8.30pm, has, in honour of ‘No Time To Die’, a James Bond theme. You can also expect food, drink and funfair rides. A great night out.

 

See London's best fireworks in photos

  Things to do

Bringing a bit of sparkle to the dull nights of winter is Bonfire Night (and New Year's Eve, let's not forget), when an array of glittering firework displays light up London's skies. But if standing out in the cold isn't your vibe, flick through our gallery of fireworks and enjoy the beauty of the occasion from the comfort of your seat.

