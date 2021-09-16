London
Chef
Nnenna Maxine Odumodu

Akwasi Brenya-Mensa to open debut restaurant Tatale

Coming to the Africa Centre in January 2022

Written by
Marcus Brown
Chef and restaurateur Akwasi Brenya-Mensa has announced his debut London restaurant Tatale. The Pan-African concept will open at the Africa Centre in January 2022 and hopes to capture the spirit of the chop bars that make up an important part of the West African food landscape. In the same way that chop bars open their doors to all, Akwasi wants Tatale to be a place where people of all classes, cultures, and religions come together to engage in conversation and form part of a wider community. 

Let's talk about the menu shall we? You can expect to find Omo Tuo Nkatekwan Sesame (mashed rice with groundnut, peanut soup), the Tatale Signature Chicken Burger 2.0 with buttermilk fried chicken topped with shito chilli, citrus yoghurt, basil oil, that was first developed in the kitchen of 12:51 and Akwasi’s Plantain Cheesecake, a dish that took months to perfect.

Akwasi hopes that the opening of Tatale will inspire a wave of new African cuisine ‘I think it’s really the start of something. I remember seeing headlines and rolling my eyes — this is not a trend. This is our heritage and culture of over hundreds and thousands of years,’ he reiterates. If you want to be the first to get stuck in to Akwasi's food be sure to get down to Southwark's Africa centre in January 2022.

66 Great Suffolk St, London SE1 0BL

