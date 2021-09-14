Come for the canalside views, stay for the roti and curries

Eastside roti fans, rejoice! There’s a new kiosk-style concept serving up South Indian street food by ex-Roti King executive chef Prince Durairaj and operations director Glen Leeson. They’ve joined forces together to open Tamila at the new dining and market hall Hackney Bridge (next to Copper Box arena) at the end of September. They’re on a mission to bring Londoners together through the celebration of shared dining while championing traditional Tamil flavours.

Tamila

Tamil Nadu-native chef Prince is at the helm of the kitchen at this fast-casual Indian dining venture. Using the South Indian recipes he’s been perfecting and cultivating over the last two decades, the menu is a love letter to his motherland, paying homage to the vibrant, colourful, and flavour-packed dishes found in the state’s cuisine.

On the menu, expect traditional South Indian curries (paneer butter masala, chana masala, vegetable curry, chicken, mutton and dhal) served with the iconic flaky, buttery roti. A wide selection of dosas – made from a fermented batter of lentils and rice – will also have a starring role on the menu. Served with tomato chutney, coconut chutney and dhal, customers will be able to choose from masala dosa, served with an aromatic potato curry, and the traditional dosa. Other bar-snacky bits include: fried chicken, mutton keema roll, paneer pakora, gobi 65 (fried cauliflower) and onion bhaji. Drinkswise: mango lassi, masala tea, Kalyani and Kingfisher beers. Everything’s designed to be eaten with your hands, so get stuck in and get messy.

Units 1-28, Echo Building, E15 2SJ. Opens Spe 24.

