Alan Partridge, Stratagem, 2021
Photo by Trevor Leighton

Alan Partridge is bringing his ‘Stratagem’ to The O2 next year

Tickets go on sale Saturday to see Steve Coogan bring his greatest creation back to live life

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Back of the net! Buoyed by the success of ‘This Time with Alan Patridge’ – not to mention the hopeful imminent end to the pandemic – Steve Coogan is bringing the ongoing tragicomedy of Norfolk’s most iconic light entertainment host out on the road in 2022 with a new show, ‘Stratagem’.

Unlike previous Coogan tours, which have mixed a bit of Partridge with Coogan’s other, less good characters, ‘Stratagem’ is a full-on, high-concept, Partridge-only show in which the Linton Travel Tavern’s most famous erstwhile denizen dons a head mic and attempts to heal the wounds of our divided nation via the medium of audience interaction – Partridge reinventing himself as a post-Brexit life coach.

Frankly, the best person to explain is the man himself – see his introduction below.

He’s touring arenas all over the UK, with a climactic London stop at The O2 on May 21 2022. 

Tickets go on sale May 29 from alanpartridgelive.com

