Back of the net! Buoyed by the success of ‘This Time with Alan Patridge’ – not to mention the hopeful imminent end to the pandemic – Steve Coogan is bringing the ongoing tragicomedy of Norfolk’s most iconic light entertainment host out on the road in 2022 with a new show, ‘Stratagem’.
Unlike previous Coogan tours, which have mixed a bit of Partridge with Coogan’s other, less good characters, ‘Stratagem’ is a full-on, high-concept, Partridge-only show in which the Linton Travel Tavern’s most famous erstwhile denizen dons a head mic and attempts to heal the wounds of our divided nation via the medium of audience interaction – Partridge reinventing himself as a post-Brexit life coach.
Frankly, the best person to explain is the man himself – see his introduction below.
He’s touring arenas all over the UK, with a climactic London stop at The O2 on May 21 2022.
Tickets go on sale May 29 from alanpartridgelive.com
