Albert Bridge is closing for four days this week: here are the October 2024 dates to know

Heads up, west Londoners – the Albert Bridge, one of the capital’s most vital (and most beautiful) Thames crossings, is closing this week. The bridge, which straddles the river between Chelsea and Battersea, is closing for the second time in six months, having shut last May for repairs. Back in January it also introduced weight limit fines for vehicles.

Albert Bridge will shut for six days, with Kensington and Chelsea Council attempting to limit inconvenience by undertaking the repairs during half-term. Drivers are instructed to take a diversion via Chelsea Bridge or Battersea Bridge.

If you’re a regular user of the crossing, here’s everything you need to know – from exact dates and timings of disruption to the reasons for the closure.

When is Albert Bridge closing?

The crossing is closed from 7am on Monday October 28 (yep, today) until 7am on Saturday November 2.

Why is it closing?

Kensington and Chelsea Council says the closure is so that engineers can undertake ‘essential maintenance work to the carriageway’s deck panels’. Work will also take place to improve street lighting.

Can you still walk across Albert Bridge?

While the works on Albert Bridge’s deck panels will impact its pedestrian walkways and pavements, it’ll still be open to pedestrians at all times. The works will take place in stages so that one walkway remains open throughout the week.

