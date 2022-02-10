London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Buffy Revamped, Wilton’s Music Hall, 2022
Photo by Brendan Murphy

All 144 episodes of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ are coming to Wilton’s Music Hall

‘Buffy Revamped’ retells the entire saga from the POV of Spike

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

Okay, it turns out that show creator Joss Whedon was not the sound progressive chap we thought he was, but that shouldn’t serve to diminish the brilliance of his joyously irony-heavy ‘90s fantasy series ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. Lest we forget it followed the life and times of Buffy Summers, a regular American schoolgirl who laid waste to legions of the undead alongside her various nerdy pals.

It’s well worth a rewatch, and its enduring place in popular culture is confirmed by ‘Buffy Revamped’, a one-man stage show which sees comic Brendan Murphy retell the entire 144-episode arc over again through the eyes of Spike, the briefly menacing Billy Idolalike British vampire who goes from the main villain of series two to Buffy’s complicated love interest later on.

A one-man, 70-minute condensed take may or may not sound like a horrible gimmick, but it’s worth noting that Murphy’s previous show ‘Friend’ did a fine job of retelling the entire saga of ‘Friends’ from the point of view of surly barista Gunther: yes, it was quippy and meta and wilful ‘90s nostalgia. But he found a genuinely thoughtful angle in imagining what Gunther’s take on Chandler and co’s decade of slobbing about might have been. Spike is a slightly more complicated character, who both missed more of ‘Buffy’ than Gunther did of ‘Friends’, but was much more involved when he was there. Still, he was also a whiny English bloke, and this sounds pretty entertaining for those who can reconcile their ‘Buffy’ fandom with not taking the show too seriously.

‘Buffy Revamped’ is part of the new season at Wilton’s Music Hall, where it runs April 19-23. 

The best London theatre shows to book for in 2022.

Wilton’s Music Hall is finally reopening.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.