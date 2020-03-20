All London pubs, bars, cafés and restaurants will close their doors tonight

We all thought it was coming, but it’s still a hard one to absorb. As of this evening (Friday March 20), all of London’s pubs, bars, restaurants and cafés will be forced to close their doors to the public.



The measure has been announced at Boris Johnson’s daily briefing in light of the coronavirus outbreak and its spread within the capital. Bars and restaurants across the UK have been told they must close up tonight and for the foreseeable future, to help enforce social distancing. Nightclubs, theatres, leisure centres and gyms have also been put under these restrictions.

As a UK first, the government has promised to support those in unemployment as a result of these measures – through the coronavirus job retention scheme, which will see salaries of staff paid through a grant system.

So it’s (temporary) last orders tonight, London. See you on Zoom for a pint and a pickled egg?

