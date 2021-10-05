London
Kensington Park Gardens
Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty

All of the UK's most eye-wateringly expensive streets are in London, of course

The average property on London's most spenny road will set you back £29,898,000. Haha

Leonie Cooper
If you’re currently struggling to make rent on your overly cosy flatshare in Peckham/Hackney/Tottenham, then look away now, because the massive numbers that we’re about to sling your way will likely make you do a little bit of sick up inside your own mouth.

Property folk Zoopla have just unveiled their annual ‘Rich List’, which looks at the most expensive streets to buy homes on in the UK and guess what? Every single one of the Top 10 entries is in our fair(ly pricey) capital.

At Numero One, the most unfathomably spenny street in the whole country is Kensington Palace Gardens in W8, where the average property costs £29,898,000. Lol. The road is top of the list for the 13th year running and has been home to the likes of billionaires Noam Gottesman, Lakshmi Mittal and Roman Abramovich, as well as Princess Haya of Jordan. We're not sure why the road still has gas-lit street lights though, when there’s that much dosh floating around. Surely they can upgrade to electric by now? 

There’s a full 10 mil drop in price for the second most expensive street in the list, with average houses on Courtenay Avenue in Hampstead coming in at comparatively bargainous £19,440,000. Let’s buy two! 

In at three is Grosvenor Crescent in Belgravia, where it’s a tidy £17,212,000 that’ll get you your dream gaff.

The full Top 10 is below. Look upon these prices and weep. 

  1. Kensington Palace Gardens, W8. Average property price: £29,898,000
  2. Courtenay Avenue, N6. £19,440,000
  3. Grosvenor Crescent, SW1X. £17,212,000
  4. Ilchester Place, W14. £15,220,000
  5. The Boltons, SW10. £14,223,000
  6. Manresa Road, SW3. £11,181,000
  7. Frognal Way, NW3. £11,118,000
  8. Compton Avenue, N6. £10,237,000
  9. Cottesmore Gardens, W8. £9,971,000
  10. Carlyle Square, SW3. £9,800,000

London now has a whopping 4,544 streets with an average property price of over £1 million, which is up 262 from this time last year. Property slump? What property slump. 

If by some chance you are actually a multi-millionaire and this post has got you feeling all Location Location Location, then there’s a seven bed place for sale on Ilchester Place for a snip at £21,500,000. Check it out here

London is also the most expensive place to find love – and also beer – in the UK

Over £15 billion worth of London property is currently empty. Grr

