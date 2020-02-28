All Points East: Bombay Bicycle Club, Loyle Carner and Nadine Shah added to 2020 line-up

It’s only been going since 2018, but All Points East has well and truly established itself as one of London’s best festivals. The ten-day extravaganza is returning to Victoria Park this year from May 22 to May 31, and the likes of Tame Impala (May 23), Massive Attack (May 24), Kraftwerk (in 3D!) (May 29) and The Kooks and The Wombats (May 30) have already been announced. Now, the acts for the Friday (May 22) opener have been announced – and we’re pretty excited.

Topping the bill are indie stars Bombay Bicycle Club, whose 2019 tour sold out within minutes of the tickets going live. They’ll be sharing the stage with south London legend Loyle Carner, plus Nadine Shah and Lianne La Havas and lots of others.

We’ll update you with all the news as we have it – but in the meantime, you can buy tickets here and visit the website for all the info.

All Points East takes place in Victoria Park between May 22 and 31. Read all about it here.

